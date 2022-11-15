Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 278 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Horizon Investment Services LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 27,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.85. 49,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,708,326. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $120.29.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

