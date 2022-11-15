Horizon Investment Services LLC Purchases 518 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.40. 4,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.29. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $113.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day moving average is $72.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

