Horizon Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,889. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $50.44 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. UBS Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

