Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $387,000 Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,310,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,907,000 after purchasing an additional 728,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,440,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,132,000 after purchasing an additional 533,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.20. 8,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,526. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $88.96 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

