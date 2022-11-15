Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,667 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664,130 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,950,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,770,000 after acquiring an additional 572,745 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,067,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,465,000 after acquiring an additional 88,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,919,000 after acquiring an additional 966,353 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.98. 7,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,104. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.