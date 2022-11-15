Horizon Investment Services LLC Buys 9,613 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,080 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $54,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.88. 133,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,741,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average of $65.90. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

