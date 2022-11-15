Horizon Investment Services LLC Buys 345 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 11.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Evergy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Evergy by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVRG traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.84. 54,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.33. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

