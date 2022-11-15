Horizon Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 6,328 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3,223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRG stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 74,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,603. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

