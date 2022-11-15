HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

HomeTrust Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 76.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. HomeTrust Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $377.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.60. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55.

Insider Activity at HomeTrust Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Robert E. James acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $57,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at $291,945.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HTBI. StockNews.com began coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.