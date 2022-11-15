HI Tops 1-Day Volume of $651,609.36 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $113.20 million and approximately $651,609.36 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,809.82 or 0.99957607 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009971 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008075 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00048386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00043383 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005931 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021744 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00244641 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000127 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04106069 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $632,191.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

