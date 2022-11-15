HFR Wealth Management LLC Purchases 638 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.24. 12,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,085. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.05. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.