HFR Wealth Management LLC Has $9.28 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 2.8% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuit by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of INTU stock traded up $12.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $409.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,037. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $406.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $115.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.79.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.