HFR Wealth Management LLC Has $9.04 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,869 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 2.7% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $116,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,144,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.03. 331,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.