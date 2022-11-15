HFR Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,788 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,465 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up 2.5% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Capital World Investors grew its position in Barrick Gold by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,325 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 61.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,689,798 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $262,092,000 after buying an additional 4,053,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 79.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,975,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $220,180,000 after buying an additional 3,982,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.88. 983,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,306,112. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 target price (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.24.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

