Hess (NYSE:HES) Hits New 52-Week High at $149.85

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $149.85 and last traded at $148.90, with a volume of 61558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.46.

Hess Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.28.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,270 shares of company stock worth $15,921,756. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at $377,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Hess by 92.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Hess by 2.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Hess by 41.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

