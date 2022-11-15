Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Healthcare Services Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Healthcare Services Group has a payout ratio of 130.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 145.8%.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000.

HCSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

