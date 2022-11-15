Head-To-Head Review: BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) vs. FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB)

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and FAT Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants $1.09 billion 0.69 -$3.61 million ($0.20) -160.79 FAT Brands $118.88 million 0.91 -$31.58 million ($4.75) -1.40

Analyst Ratings

BJ’s Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands. BJ’s Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FAT Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BJ’s Restaurants and FAT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants 1 3 3 0 2.29 FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus price target of $28.43, suggesting a potential downside of 11.44%. Given BJ’s Restaurants’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BJ’s Restaurants is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Profitability

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants -0.37% -1.91% -0.63% FAT Brands -19.86% N/A -4.35%

Volatility and Risk

BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats FAT Brands on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

