Head to Head Comparison: TPG (TPG) versus Its Rivals

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) is one of 80 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare TPG to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TPG and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG 56.19% 19.09% 6.83% TPG Competitors 16.24% 17.08% 9.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TPG and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG 0 9 3 0 2.25 TPG Competitors 522 2758 3286 102 2.45

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TPG currently has a consensus price target of $33.88, suggesting a potential downside of 13.27%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 4.40%. Given TPG’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TPG has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

11.8% of TPG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 77.4% of TPG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TPG and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TPG $4.98 billion $230.90 million 488.31 TPG Competitors $3.09 billion $506.08 million 2.76

TPG has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. TPG is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. TPG pays out 1,950.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 48.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

TPG peers beat TPG on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

