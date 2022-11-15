Head-To-Head Analysis: Denbury (NYSE:DEN) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Denbury shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of ARC Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Denbury alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Denbury and ARC Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury $1.26 billion 3.65 $56.00 million $9.66 9.55 ARC Resources $4.08 billion 2.24 $627.63 million $2.67 5.23

Volatility and Risk

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Denbury. ARC Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denbury, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Denbury has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Denbury and ARC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury 1 1 9 0 2.73 ARC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Denbury presently has a consensus price target of $102.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.87%. ARC Resources has a consensus price target of $25.53, suggesting a potential upside of 82.89%. Given ARC Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Denbury.

Profitability

This table compares Denbury and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury 31.01% 26.43% 15.87% ARC Resources 26.97% 37.93% 19.34%

Summary

ARC Resources beats Denbury on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denbury

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of February 24, 2022, it had 192 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About ARC Resources

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.