HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $24,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 52.0% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $809,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 71,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. Bank of America raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $4.55 on Tuesday, hitting $227.17. The stock had a trading volume of 36,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,535. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.90 and a 200 day moving average of $201.86. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,930 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

