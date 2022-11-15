Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 71,778 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,343 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 71,778 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.9% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,041,428. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.65.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

