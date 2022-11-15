Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.9% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

GLD traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.71. The stock had a trading volume of 172,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,562. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.12 and a 200-day moving average of $163.35.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

