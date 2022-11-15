Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Up 2.6 %

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.26.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $8.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.20. 45,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $334.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.75. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.