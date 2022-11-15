Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after buying an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,848,157,000 after purchasing an additional 318,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,622,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,322 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.7 %

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.87. The company had a trading volume of 75,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,256. The company has a market capitalization of $128.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

