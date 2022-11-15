Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 584,631 shares of company stock worth $53,972,041 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,160. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

