Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 175.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,471.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.21. 121,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,159,771. The company has a market cap of $254.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.85. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.28.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

