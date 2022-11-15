Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Decreases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Prologis by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,503,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Prologis by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

PLD traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.56. The stock had a trading volume of 20,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,435. The company has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Prologis’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

