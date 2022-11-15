Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 620,000 KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,117,000. KE accounts for approximately 3.1% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEKE. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of KE by 360.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,440,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519,869 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KE by 523.7% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,713,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in KE by 232.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597,610 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in KE during the first quarter valued at about $42,805,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KE by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,479 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

NYSE BEKE traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.15. 137,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,491,040. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74 and a beta of -2.10. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

