Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 853 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 24,468.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 405,935 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,754,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GD traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.74. 8,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.32. The firm has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

