Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 303 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 57.4% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,653,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,079,000 after purchasing an additional 968,082 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 36.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,420,000 after purchasing an additional 559,213 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 16.3% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $436,796,000 after purchasing an additional 462,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 5,704.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 402,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,126,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,032,000 after purchasing an additional 376,604 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.08. 120,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,659,862. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.76. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $173.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baidu from $204.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Baidu from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.93.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

