Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HARP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 163,680 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 132,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 41,212 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 3,145.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 562,053 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

