Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.35

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.35 and last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 5545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRMY. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.85. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The business had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,684,595.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,847,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,456,417.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,877 shares of company stock valued at $28,511,780 in the last 90 days. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 145.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

