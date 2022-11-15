Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Trading 7% Higher

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $26.75. 208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $99.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.24.
Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 10.70%.
Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit.
