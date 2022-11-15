Guggenheim Lowers Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target to $7.00

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 116.05% from the stock’s previous close.

NRGV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Shares of NRGV opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. Energy Vault has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

In other news, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $58,662.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,607,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,161.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Robert Piconi purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,327,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,030,813.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $58,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,161.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 128,750 shares of company stock valued at $563,475. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,727,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Energy Vault by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,189,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,076,000 after buying an additional 316,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth $21,416,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,474,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the third quarter valued at about $2,276,000. 29.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

