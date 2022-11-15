Guggenheim Lowers Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target to $7.00

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 116.05% from the stock’s previous close.
NRGV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.
Shares of NRGV opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. Energy Vault has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $22.10.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,727,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Energy Vault by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,189,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,076,000 after buying an additional 316,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth $21,416,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,474,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the third quarter valued at about $2,276,000. 29.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.
