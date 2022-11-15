Guggenheim Boosts Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $36.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Guggenheim to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RVNC. Barclays raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ RVNC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.76. 1,186,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,148. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $297,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,956.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.