Grin Trading Down 17.7% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last week, Grin has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and $229,852.48 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,582.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00343023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00023073 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00122425 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.01 or 0.00784014 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.92 or 0.00620683 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00239560 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

