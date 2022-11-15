Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0404 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 13% against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and $225,739.33 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,938.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00347266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00122292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.18 or 0.00780380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.64 or 0.00617765 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00233534 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

