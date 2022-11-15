Gregory B. Sullivan Purchases 8,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Sullivan acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Carvana Trading Up 2.0 %
CVNA traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. 22,819,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,197,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $304.33.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
