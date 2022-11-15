Gregory B. Sullivan Purchases 8,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Sullivan acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carvana Trading Up 2.0 %

CVNA traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. 22,819,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,197,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $304.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670,993 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,429 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,827,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,604,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

