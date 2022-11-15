Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives C$34.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities downgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 1.2 %

TSE GWO opened at C$31.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$29.37 billion and a PE ratio of 9.94. The company has a current ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$27.99 and a 12 month high of C$41.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.66.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 61.83%.

(Get Rating)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.