Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the October 15th total of 29,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Great Elm Capital Stock Performance

GECC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.86. 6,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,645. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.51. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $20.94.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. Great Elm Capital had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 129.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Elm Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Latigo Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,426,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 111.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

