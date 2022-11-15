Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Update

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Gratomic Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CBULF traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. 90,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,392. Gratomic has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.
Gratomic Company Profile
