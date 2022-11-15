Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Update

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Gratomic Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CBULF traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. 90,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,392. Gratomic has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

Gratomic Company Profile

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of assets primarily in Canada and Namibia. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie, Karas Region of southern Namibia covers an area of approximately 137,473 hectares; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

