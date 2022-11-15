Gould Asset Management LLC CA Invests $277,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,970,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 784.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 82,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 73,451 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO stock opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $51.08.

