Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $155,000 Stock Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,394 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0027 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

BBD has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.84.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

