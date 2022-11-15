Gould Asset Management LLC CA Grows Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAA. StockNews.com downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PAA stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

