Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 3,702 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $148,598.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Wednesday, November 2nd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 1,106 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $44,317.42.

On Monday, October 31st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 35,801 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $1,470,705.08.

On Friday, August 26th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,014 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $242,927.28.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.80. 251,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,382. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,883.88 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $146.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

A number of analysts have commented on GSHD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $68,000.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.