GoodRx (GDRX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/10/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $7.00.

11/9/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $6.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – GoodRx was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

10/11/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

GoodRx Price Performance

GDRX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.51. 55,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,846. The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41, a PEG ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.98. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 12.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in GoodRx by 6.8% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in GoodRx by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in GoodRx by 15.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in GoodRx by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 212,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.