Goldfinch Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00003890 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $19.44 million and $268,802.84 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,337,748 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

