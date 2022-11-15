Golden Agri-Resources Ltd Announces Dividend of $0.53 (OTCMKTS:GARPY)

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.5311 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.
Golden Agri-Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GARPY opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. Golden Agri-Resources has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $25.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69.
About Golden Agri-Resources
