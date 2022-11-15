Golden Agri-Resources Ltd Announces Dividend of $0.53 (OTCMKTS:GARPY)

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.5311 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Golden Agri-Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GARPY opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. Golden Agri-Resources has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $25.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69.

Get Golden Agri-Resources alerts:

About Golden Agri-Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in Europe, China, India, Pakistan, the Middle east, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based energy; and refined products, including cooking oil, margarine, shortening, butter oil substitute, and fats.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Agri-Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Agri-Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.