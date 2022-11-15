Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) & New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Financial Comparison

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) and Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares New Found Gold and Gold Fields’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Found Gold N/A -93.87% -76.37% Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.2% of New Found Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Gold Fields shares are held by institutional investors. 36.8% of Gold Fields shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Found Gold N/A N/A -$40.41 million -0.48 -7.73 Gold Fields $4.20 billion 2.39 $789.30 million N/A N/A

This table compares New Found Gold and Gold Fields’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than New Found Gold.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for New Found Gold and Gold Fields, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gold Fields 2 2 1 0 1.80

New Found Gold currently has a consensus target price of 10.00, indicating a potential upside of 169.54%. Gold Fields has a consensus target price of $15.15, indicating a potential upside of 34.91%. Given New Found Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than Gold Fields.

Risk & Volatility

New Found Gold has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Fields has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gold Fields beats New Found Gold on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

