Golar LNG (GLNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Golar LNG Trading Up 2.1 %

Golar LNG stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.67. Golar LNG has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $30.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GLNG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Golar LNG Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 6.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 3.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 38.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

