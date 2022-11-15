Golar LNG (GLNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Golar LNG stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.67. Golar LNG has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $30.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80.
Several equities analysts have commented on GLNG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.
Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.
